Follow us for updates on the Living Seawall

There’s a Swedish word, omtanke , that means ‘caring’ and ‘consideration’.That’s what the Living Seawall is all about.Volvo is commited to building a sustainable future with projects like the Living Seawall and beach clean-ups, but our sustainability programme doesn’t end there.By the end of 2019, Volvo Cars will remove single-use plastics from all its offices, canteens and events across the globe. This will replace over 20 million single-use plastics with sustainable alternatives.We’ve also commited to electrification, with a goal of putting 1 million electric cars on the road by 2025, and to fostering productive partnerships. Volvo Cars is an active supporter of the UN Environment’s Clean Seas campaign and a founding member of the UN Global Compact.This radical and divergent style of thinking isn’t just what we do. It’s part of who we are.